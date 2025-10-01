Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 425,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 37,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

