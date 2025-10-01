KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

