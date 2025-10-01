Kieckhefer Group LLC Has $76.14 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 41.3% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $13,675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,233,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,662,235.02. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

