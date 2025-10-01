Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 33,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

