Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

