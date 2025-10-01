Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,934 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

