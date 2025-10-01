Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 8,227.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

