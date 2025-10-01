Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6%

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock worth $5,745,148. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

