Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

