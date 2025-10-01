Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

