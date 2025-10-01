Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13,761.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 205,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 628,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $111.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

