Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 60,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

