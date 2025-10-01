Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $920.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $833.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.82.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

