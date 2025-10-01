Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

