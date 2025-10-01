Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Shares of V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

