MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

