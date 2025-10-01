NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 121.8% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

