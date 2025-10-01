Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 227.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 41,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.