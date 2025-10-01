Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 4,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $300.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.60. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

