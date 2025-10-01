Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

