NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Increased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 11.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $13,675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,233,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,662,235.02. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

