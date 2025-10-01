NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $13,675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,233,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,662,235.02. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

