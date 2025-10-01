ORG Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.