ORG Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,499.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,465.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,704.75. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

