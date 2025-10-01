ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

