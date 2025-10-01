ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.