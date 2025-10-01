ORG Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $261.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

