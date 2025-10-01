ORG Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 1,402.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,947 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,543,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,617,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

