ORG Partners LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.62.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.89 and its 200 day moving average is $383.21. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

