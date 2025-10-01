ORG Partners LLC Purchases 277 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 839.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 714,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,549,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,721,000 after purchasing an additional 566,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 545,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

