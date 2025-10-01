ORG Partners LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 2,137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $4,986,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 254,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Arete started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

