ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.