Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $321,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6,323.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 531,815 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 113,245.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Equitable by 69.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable Dividend Announcement

EQH stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

