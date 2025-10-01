Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,289,000 after buying an additional 562,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 597,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,004,000 after buying an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after buying an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

