Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,864.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

