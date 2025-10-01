Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Exponent by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 5,333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Exponent by 859.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $342,908.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,262.23. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $803,636 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.