Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,553,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

