Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.23 and a 200 day moving average of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

