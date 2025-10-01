Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 832 Humana Inc. $HUM

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Humana Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $260.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

