Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,069 The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.