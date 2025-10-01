Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,349 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

