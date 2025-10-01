Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2025

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.