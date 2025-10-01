Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

