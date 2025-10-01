Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

