Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.33.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $244.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

