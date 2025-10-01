Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Critical Analysis

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 CoreCivic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -145.77% -31.54% -13.18% CoreCivic 5.21% 7.12% 3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and CoreCivic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $223.89 million 2.16 -$10.43 million ($8.89) -1.48 CoreCivic $1.96 billion 1.11 $68.87 million $0.94 21.64

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

