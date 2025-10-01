Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 599 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Visa were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.3%
V stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
