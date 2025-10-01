Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

