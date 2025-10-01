Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

