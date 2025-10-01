Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $141,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,385.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 347,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,636,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

