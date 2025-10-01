Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 9,017.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after buying an additional 711,725 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

